Thursday, July 25, 2024

Recent controversies in Airbnb rentals involve hosts allegedly setting up hidden cameras without guest consent. Walter Clark from the Walter Clark Legal Group explains that such actions are illegal under California law, which includes the California Privacy Rights Act and Penal Code 677. He advises guests to be vigilant, check for hidden cameras, and use devices like infrared detectors. Notably, privacy violations can have significant emotional impacts, as demonstrated by the Erin Andrews case. Guests who discover hidden cameras should document the situation, report it, and contact authorities.