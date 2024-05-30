Thursday, May 30, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="896f8897-c00c-4e0c-bae9-fd79303cf34c" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240826/423a7066-8b2a-46b5-80b5-7eb16595b7a1/thumbnail.png"] Tonight on the Rogan Report, Jason Hernandez, the Firebirds' in-stadium announcer, joins to discuss the upcoming weekend and controversial high school punishments. Palm Desert High students face graduation sanctions for their actions. Contributors Tara Mulally and Jamie Baker weigh in on whether the punishment fits the crime. Legal expert Walter Clark discusses jaywalking laws and the reason behind recent changes. Also, local good neighbor tips and upcoming events are featured.