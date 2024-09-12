Thursday, September 12, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="48f305b9-7640-4ce9-91aa-cf5f1b48ea47" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240913/8612f43a-dd3b-421e-8846-5a928cfd0da1/thumbnail.png"] n this episode, Fred Rogan discusses job readiness in California, emphasizing the importance of higher education, particularly in fields like tech and healthcare. The focus then shifts to Riverside Animal Services, where Erin Gettis, who has a background in architecture, may be promoted to an executive role in health services, raising questions about qualifications and accountability in county leadership. The episode also touches on the ongoing reparations dispute for Section 14 survivors in Palm Springs, where mediation is likely needed to settle compensation. Finally, the "Good Neighbor" segment showcases local requests, from finding a new home for a Russian tortoise to recommendations for electricians and shade installers.