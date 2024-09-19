Thursday, September 19, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="8a8540b3-6407-4c22-8317-0fb955b543a9" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240920/24afe2fd-9667-4626-9fa8-14aa97485b40/thumbnail.png"] Eisenhower Health faces backlash over faulty HIV test results due to miscalibrated equipment. Patients were given false positive results, leading to fear and confusion. Viewers shared their experiences, questioning why the hospital used faulty equipment for months without alerting those affected.