Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="d835a154-3844-4e70-9d72-e502224b91b8" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240830/32d93228-3dc4-42c3-9580-eaab90bec69a/thumbnail.png"] The discussion revolves around the concept of aging and what it means to be "old." The conversation includes perspectives from various contributors, including Jimmy Fitz and Stephanie Miner, who argue that age is largely a state of mind and can vary based on one's health and activity levels. The discussion also touches on the Coachella Valley's demographics and generational attitudes towards age. Additionally, there are reports on the Coachella Valley Animal Shelter's euthanasia practices, local community issues like barking dogs and expired vehicle tags, and some local business practices.