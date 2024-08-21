Tuesday, August 20, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="7b0bf754-36da-40a0-a3de-47dc933b5d48" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240821/9d839e5e-1f22-43c2-9e8e-c9e42f4a51f8/thumbnail.png"] This story is part of The Roggin Report, highlighting a lawsuit filed against Riverside County Animal Services. Long-time animal advocates are demanding the removal of Director Aaron Gettis, improved care for shelter animals, and a forensic audit of the department's finances. The lawsuit seeks to address alleged violations of the Hayden Act and calls for comprehensive reform to ensure better treatment and adoption efforts for animals in the county's care.