Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Short-term rentals are stirring up controversy across the valley, with one city halting permits, another banning them, and a third taking a novel approach. Meanwhile, Riverside County faces scrutiny over mismanagement at animal shelters. Mayor James T. Butts of Inglewood joins us to discuss accountability in government, drawing on his success in transforming Inglewood into a thriving community. The discussion also touches on the public’s role in demanding transparency and the recent decision about Desert Regional Hospital’s agreement with Tenet Healthcare, raising concerns over non-compete clauses affecting potential future competitors. Stay tuned for insights from Congressman Raul Ruiz.