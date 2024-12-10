Tuesday, December 10, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="109e49a9-fc73-486f-80be-c459f7b19017" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241211/f366cdad-7c84-4e8e-89d5-99fe5f5f18d6/thumbnail.png"] Riverside County Animal Services continues to draw criticism as public outrage builds over a $2.5 million consulting contract with Kristen Hosen. Hosen, whose approach has faced backlash nationwide, denies claims that her methods involve leaving stray animals on the streets to reduce shelter intake. Critics argue this practice lowers euthanasia numbers at the expense of humane care, a claim supported by reports from El Paso, Texas, and Pima County, Arizona. At a recent Animal Commission meeting, Hosen’s attendance surprised attendees. Despite denying allegations, her practices have fueled skepticism. Mary Strong, a journalist closely covering the saga, pressed Hosen for clarity. While Hosen expressed willingness to address the claims, she noted the county’s reluctance to allow open discussions, further intensifying the community's frustration. Supervisor Manny Perez proposed a third-party audit to address the discrepancies in the county’s animal services data, a departure from his earlier support of internal reviews. Advocates like Michael Phipps Russell, CEO of Loving All Animals, are pushing for policy changes that enforce no-kill shelter standards through city contracts with the county. Critics, including Fred Roggin, emphasize that despite numerous discussions and motions, tangible solutions remain elusive. The ongoing issues highlight a need for transparency and accountability, as the community demands better outcomes for the region's animal welfare efforts. Michael Phipps Russell is set to discuss potential solutions in tomorrow’s program. The controversy surrounding Riverside County Animal Services underscores a broader call for humane, effective shelter policies and greater community involvement in addressing these challenges. Stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates on this developing story.