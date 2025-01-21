Tuesday, January 21, 2025

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="38ed2df1-ac53-4d8b-9743-a05be3399727" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20250122/6d708bf8-6d4f-436d-aea8-cb72246a058a/thumbnail.png"]



This week’s Roggin Report, brought to you by The Living Desert, highlighted a variety of issues affecting Coachella Valley residents.



Pet care costs are on the rise, with the average annual expense now reaching $2,100 for food and medical needs. Host Fred Rogan emphasized that many Americans are financially unprepared for pet emergencies. Guests Stephanie Minor and Brad Ward discussed the emotional and financial challenges of pet ownership, advocating for pet insurance and financial planning to ease the burden.



In downtown Palm Springs, parking woes continue to frustrate residents and visitors. A recent study commissioned by the city found that while parking is available, unclear signage and confusing time limits contribute to congestion. Suggestions included improving signage, implementing license plate recognition technology for enforcement, and reviving the "Buzz Bus" to alleviate stress during peak hours. Guests agreed that clearer communication is key to resolving these issues.



The episode also spotlighted challenges within Riverside County Animal Services. With no permanent director yet appointed, consultant Kristen Hasen faces scrutiny over her $2.5 million contract. Staffing issues and a lack of communication, such as failing to inform adopters about pregnant animals, remain critical concerns.



Fred closed the show by urging viewers to support each other as good neighbors, offering local recommendations for pet services, handymen, and more. His call for collective action reminds us that small gestures can create meaningful community impact.





























