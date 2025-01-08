Tuesday, January 7, 2025

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="9b88e9d6-65f9-422b-a768-effe64d16a58" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20250108/2c8dbcad-873f-48cb-93e2-402cf001ff78/thumbnail.png"]



Residents in Cathedral City are raising their voices about an ongoing issue with strong odors emanating from a local cannabis plant. They say the smell disrupts their quality of life, particularly at night when operations at the facility intensify.



Dean, a resident near the plant, described the odors as "becoming ridiculous." He and his neighbors have repeatedly filed complaints with the city council and even attended meetings, but they say their concerns have been ignored. Frustrated by the lack of action, they are now taking matters into their own hands, purchasing devices like Purple Zen laser particle monitors to measure air quality and document the severity of the problem.



Dean explained, “We want them to see what we're seeing... especially at nighttime.” The monitors will track VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other particles in the air, giving residents data to back their claims.



The city council’s apparent inaction isn’t the only governance issue drawing criticism. At a Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting, public commenters expressed outrage over the management of local animal shelters. One speaker criticized the board for failing to address shelter conditions, describing animals in "pain and suffering" due to inadequate care.



Both issues highlight a growing dissatisfaction with local leaders, as residents feel their concerns are dismissed. Whether addressing odors from a cannabis plant or the welfare of shelter animals, the message is clear: citizens expect action from their elected officials.