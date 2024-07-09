The Roggin Report
Tuesday, July 9th, 2024
The discussion included the challenges of air travel due to unruly passengers, ongoing issues with the Palm Springs Human Rights Commission’s transparency and mission, and extreme heat impacts in California. Contributors debated whether insurance should cover extreme heat damages and whether protections should extend to all workers. The conversation also touched on community questions about local services and feedback on a new gun tax in California.
By: NBC Palm Springs
