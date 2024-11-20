Tuesday, November 19, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="097c40fd-a9bb-4877-812e-def65b3af00e" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241120/bc4e2133-a9a9-4fcf-9223-6aeb7b388774/thumbnail.png"]In an unfolding scandal at the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), former union president Carissa Carrera has accused the district's leadership of financial mismanagement and creating a hostile work environment. Carrera claims the district faces a projected $77 million deficit in the coming years, pointing to questionable spending, including a $300,000 contract with consultant Gary Soto. She also alleges retaliation against employees who oppose board members, citing her own experience of being placed on administrative leave for opposing certain board members’ re-election.Carrera describes a climate of fear at CVUSD, where employees are reportedly afraid to speak out against financial and management issues, including over-budget construction projects and questionable personnel decisions. She criticizes the district's handling of complaints, saying that whistleblowers face retaliation instead of support.In response, Superintendent Frances Esparza emphasized the district’s commitment to a safe work environment, encouraging employees to report any issues. However, Carrera and others claim that employees who do so face retribution, and the district’s handling of complaints is insufficient.As the situation continues to unfold, the community and public are left questioning the district's leadership and its ability to address these serious concerns.