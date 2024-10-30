Tuesday, October 29, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="95d1ecd2-4fdc-4a46-951d-8ca7d6be52d5" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241030/35d540e1-9ede-4bc4-9792-d557c8a14f2e/thumbnail.png"] On The Roggin Report, we tackle accountability within Coachella Valley Unified School District. Allegations of financial mismanagement and union disputes are raising questions about local oversight. Should Riverside County increase spending for ethics watchdogs like Los Angeles?