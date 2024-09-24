Tuesday, September 24, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="0068b80e-272a-40a9-9f0e-f85de6c6e96a" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240925/b7b5fed2-bb3d-4ea7-ab3d-fd687f297471/thumbnail.png"]This segment investigates Riverside County's animal shelter scandal, questioning leadership decisions and lack of transparency. Fred Roggin challenges Supervisor Manuel Perez and CEO Jeff Van Wagenen to address why the county has one of the highest animal euthanasia rates. The discussion highlights the unqualified appointment of Erin Gettis, who is now moving to a new role, and calls for accountability. Rogen invites the officials to provide answers, emphasizing the public's right to know. Viewers are encouraged to engage and share their thoughts on the issue.