The Roggin Report
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="48af8f09-45e6-4928-8900-fb802d78ad8b" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240904/a15dac97-2673-4227-841a-d3abe2d50ce5/638610143449160804_thumbnail.png"] Fred Roggin discusses the rise of AI in fast food, Labor Day heat, and COVID-19 testing on the latest Roggin Report. Joined by contributors Stephanie Minor and Brian Harnick, they explore the potential impact of AI on jobs and the challenges of working into old age.
By: NBC Palm Springs
Roggin ReportAICOVID19 surgeLabor Day heatfast foodAI ordersjob losselderly employmentfinancial challengesRiverside Countyanimal shelter lawsuit
