Wednesday, December 25, 2025

The 3rd Best of the Roggin Report: Holiday Highlights and Heated Debates



On this special holiday episode of The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin reflects on the year’s most engaging discussions, presenting the "Best of the Roggin Report," sponsored by The Living Desert.



The show revisited the controversy surrounding California’s failed Prop 6, which sought to remove involuntary servitude as punishment for crimes from the state constitution. Critics labeled prison labor as modern slavery, citing low wages of 74 cents an hour. Supporters argued it’s a fair system, providing incarcerated individuals with structure while offsetting taxpayer expenses. Heated opinions highlighted a deep divide in public sentiment.



The discussion shifted to Florida, where Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s decision to publicly shame minors accused of threatening school violence raised eyebrows. The sheriff released the mugshot of an 11-year-old to deter others, sparking debate over parental responsibility versus public safety.



In lighter moments, the segment spotlighted local community needs. Andrea in Cathedral City seeks distilled rye vodka for holiday cheer, while Kim in Bermuda Dunes hopes to restore her 1955 Chevy with a mobile mechanic’s help.



From thought-provoking debates to heartwarming stories, The Roggin Report continues to capture the spirit of the season and the community. Follow Fred on social media or email at DesertDean@gmail.com to stay connected.