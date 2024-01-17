Wednesday, January 17, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="c2ac8dae-17e5-4203-ae67-4ad2e4c72bb8" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241122/d98607e8-0967-4d66-a3ec-62a186b30055/thumbnail.png"] In the latest episode of The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin leads thought-provoking discussions on critical issues, shares updates on community events, and highlights local voices in segments you won’t want to miss. Crisis Intervention vs. Police: Riverside County is expanding its Mobile Crisis Response Teams to offer 24/7 assistance for mental health and substance use crises. The program, staffed by behavioral health experts, aims to de-escalate situations without law enforcement intervention. Local contributors Chauncey Thompson and Stephanie Green debated its effectiveness, with both expressing concerns about safety in potentially violent situations. The discussion underscored the need for public awareness of this alternative resource. Golf Gives Back: The American Express tournament in La Quinta not only showcases world-class golf but also supports over 100 local nonprofits. Reporter Carmela highlighted how this event has generated more than $65 million for community organizations over its 65-year history. Local businesses and hundreds of volunteers are integral to its success, turning the event into a celebration of giving back. Tackle Football Controversy: A proposed California law to ban tackle football for kids under 12 has been vetoed by Governor Newsom. Fred revisited last week’s spirited discussion with State Senator Steven Bradford, who argued that safety decisions should remain with parents. Other Highlights: The show wrapped up with “Good Neighbor” shoutouts, spotlighting local citizen reporters and their positive contributions, including restaurant recommendations and public speaking workshops. Super Weather’s Chloe addressed a viewer’s question about cloud coverage trends, proving you never know what you’ll learn on The Roggin Report. Catch these compelling discussions and other creative segments, from nightlife safety to inspiring neighborhood stories. Tune in for thoughtful insights and updates from your Coachella Valley neighbors! Follow Fred Roggin on social media or email your story ideas to DesertDean@gmail.com.