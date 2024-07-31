Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is mandating the teaching of the Bible in schools, sparking debates on the separation of church and state. This mandate requires teachers to have the Bible, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Ten Commandments in their classrooms. Critics argue it’s unconstitutional and infringes on parental rights. In other news, the U.S. government plans to invest $1.7 billion to retool auto factories for electric vehicle production, aiming to save jobs and promote green energy. This initiative, part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, is met with skepticism over its cost-effectiveness and practicality.