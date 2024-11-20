Wednesday, November 20, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="84a51a53-02f0-4d70-84b0-693835625829" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241121/a2280545-47a6-4851-87a5-7a73a7a6a657/thumbnail.png"] Residents of Cathedral City’s RV World community are voicing concerns about persistent cannabis odors coming from a nearby factory. The 325,000-square-foot cannabis processing facility, located next to over 1,200 mobile homes, has sparked outrage among neighbors who describe the smell as overwhelming. Residents say the odors intrude into their homes and yards, affecting their quality of life. Legal expert Dan Bolton explains that such cases could fall under public nuisance or trespass claims. “A public nuisance impacts your enjoyment of life or property,” he said, adding that even odors can be actionable in court. He noted that residents may have grounds for a class-action lawsuit if the issue persists. In other news, Desert Hot Springs Councilman and former mayoral candidate Russell Betts faces charges of vandalism and false imprisonment after a road rage incident involving a 22-year-old man. According to the victim’s mother, Jen Shannon, the altercation escalated after her son accidentally cut off Betts in traffic. She claims Betts blocked her son’s car, punched dents into it, and later harassed her at work. Security footage supports Shannon’s account, raising questions about Betts’ behavior. Contributors on The Roggin Report criticized the incident, calling it “bizarre” and “inexcusable.” Betts’ arraignment is scheduled for December. The community remains divided on these issues, but as Bolton suggests, residents have legal options to address their grievances. Stay tuned for updates on these unfolding stories.