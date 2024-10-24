The Roggin Report
Wednesday. October 23, 2024
[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="8e1f6768-e8c3-4a87-ae96-d6e823bf2226" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241024/aa3173b5-b8d5-422d-b06b-a55e5603039d/thumbnail.png"] In this episode of The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin covers the indictment of the Queer Works CEO, accused of stealing nearly $1 million meant for Palm Springs' guaranteed basic income program. The episode also explores innovative housing solutions like container homes for the Coachella Valley and highlights local community requests in the 'Good Neighbor' segment, ranging from senior activities to tutoring assistance.
By: NBC Palm Springs
