The Roggin Report

Wednesday. October 23, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="8e1f6768-e8c3-4a87-ae96-d6e823bf2226" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241024/aa3173b5-b8d5-422d-b06b-a55e5603039d/thumbnail.png"] In this episode of The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin covers the indictment of the Queer Works CEO, accused of stealing nearly $1 million meant for Palm Springs' guaranteed basic income program. The episode also explores innovative housing solutions like container homes for the Coachella Valley and highlights local community requests in the 'Good Neighbor' segment, ranging from senior activities to tutoring assistance.

By: NBC Palm Springs

Invalid Date

Fred RogginThe Roggin ReportQueer Works scandalPalm Springsguaranteed basic incomecontainer homesaffordable housingCoachella ValleyGood Neighborcommunity assistanceRiverside CountyLGBTQ supportsenior activitieslocal news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Firebirds First Responders Night
More Headlines>>>
Loading...