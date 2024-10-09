Wednesday, October 9, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="e0423838-11ef-4230-9304-3df96645f725" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241010/eb6d4b2c-1b76-44b2-9856-e1a1fe2225a6/thumbnail.png"] In this episode of the Roggin Report, Fred Roggin dives into California Attorney General Bonta's lawsuit against TikTok for its impact on mental health and violations of consumer protection laws. The show also covers a workplace dilemma where a CEO offers $30,000 to unhappy employees to quit. Additionally, there's a discussion on former President Trump's recent visit to the Coachella Valley and the reactions it sparked.