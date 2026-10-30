Halloween decorations have grown far beyond pumpkins and porch lights, and increasingly elaborate displays are creating disagreements between neighbors. From giant skeletons and screaming monsters to front yards transformed into horror scenes, some homeowners are embracing the creativity while others say the decorations, noise and crowds have become too much.

The Wall Street Journal reports that elaborate Halloween displays are contributing to neighborhood feuds. What one homeowner sees as harmless holiday entertainment may feel like a month-long nightmare to someone living next door.

The issue sparked a lively debate on the Roggin Report, where Jill Marie Plaza and attorney Brian Harnik offered different perspectives on how far homeowners should go with their Halloween decorations.

Plaza said she does not personally celebrate Halloween and considers it a dark holiday. However, she acknowledged that people have the right to decorate their homes. Her concern is how those displays affect others, particularly when decorations occupy shared or public spaces.

“If it's your home and your neighbor's having an issue, you know, be considerate,” Plaza said. She added that being a good neighbor means thinking about how others perceive what is displayed outside a home.

Harnik took a more relaxed approach, arguing that Halloween should be a chance for people to have fun and enjoy a break from everyday stresses.

“Let's have some fun, for goodness' sake,” Harnik said. He compared Halloween displays to Christmas decorations and menorahs displayed during Hanukkah, saying people should be able to celebrate holidays without turning those differences into neighborhood conflicts.

Harnik even revealed his own Halloween plans: dressing up as a scary lawyer.

The discussion highlights a familiar neighborhood balancing act. Homeowners have the freedom to decorate and celebrate, but elaborate displays can affect the people living nearby, especially when they attract crowds or create noise.

Both perspectives point to the importance of being considerate, even when neighbors disagree about holiday traditions. As Halloween decorations continue to get bigger and more elaborate, the question may be less about whether someone should decorate and more about how to keep the fun from turning into a feud.

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