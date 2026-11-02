Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Monday, November 2, 2026!

After a cloudy weekend, the Coachella Valley gets its sunshine back, beginning today.

Along with clear skies this afternoon, the Valley will experience drier air along with slightly below-normal high temperatures close to 80°.



Although we'll see a few bands of fair-weather high clouds tonight into tomorrow, Tuesday's highs will reach the lower-80s. You'll see total sunshine on Wednesday with another afternoon in the lower-80s.

This coming weekend looks great as we'll see sunny skies both afternoons along with highs in the middle-80s.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings