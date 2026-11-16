A former college football star is sharing an extraordinary recovery after being diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

Stephen Garcia, a former quarterback at the University of South Carolina, was diagnosed earlier this year after experiencing stomach pain and frequent trips to the bathroom.

A CT scan revealed two lesions on his liver, and a subsequent colonoscopy confirmed advanced colorectal cancer.

Garcia underwent chemotherapy and radiation before having major surgery in September. Doctors removed his spleen and portions of other diseased organs.

While recovering from that procedure, doctors discovered a nodule on his right lung. The growth was surgically removed and later confirmed to be cancerous.

Despite the disease spreading to multiple parts of his body, Garcia has now been told there is no detectable cancer remaining.

Dr. Alan Chudinsky, who performed Garcia's first surgery at Tampa General Hospital, says stage four colorectal cancer typically carries a low survival rate. Treatment often focuses on managing symptoms and extending life rather than curing the disease.

Garcia says the experience has changed his perspective, reminding him that family, faith and how a person lives their life matter more than everyday disagreements and frustrations.

At 38, the husband and father says he is grateful for another opportunity to spend time with the people he loves.