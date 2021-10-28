Manny the Movie Guy Talk to Jason Isaacs About Emotionally Powerful “Mass”

[bc_video video_id="6279275520001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] You may know Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" series but get ready to see him play a long-suffering father of a shooting victim in the fantastic "Mass" from writer/director Fran Kranz. Isaacs stars as the husband of Martha Plimpton’s Gail and the film is about a meeting between the parents of the victim and the perpetrator’s mother and father played by Ann Dowd and Reed Britney respectively. I sat down with Isaacs (too bad Plimpton could not join us, she was shooting a movie) to talk about the movie, his character, the themes, and working with Kranz. "Mass" opens in New York and LA theaters Oct. 8th and in Palm Springs Oct. 29th. For more on my "Mass" interviews, click here.