Palm Springs Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate For Large Events

Large outdoor events in Palm Springs such as the Thursday night Villagefest will no longer require masks. The Palm Springs City Council unanimously voted to rid of the city’s requirements for outdoor masks for larger non-ticket events. The city will continue to follow their other COVID-19 protocols, including requiring masks in indoor settings, and asking for proof-of-vaccinations or proof of a negative test to eat at an indoor restaurant or bar. The City plans on revisiting the idea of requiring proof-of-vaccinations and proof of negative tests for indoor seating, in December when more data is collected on the rise or fall of COVID-19 cases. Mayor Christy Holstege commented saying, "We’ve learned from the data that that’s probably not a risk unless it’s mass gatherings like a music festival where people are really mixing and really, really close," stating one of their reasons for the recent outdoor mask lifting.