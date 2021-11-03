Ann Dowd and Reed Birney on the School Shooting Drama “Mass”

[bc_video video_id="6280204796001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] Ann Dowd and Reed Birney play parents of a school shooter meeting the parents of one of the victims in the emotionally powerful "Mass." I can just sit and listen to both actors talk about "Mass" forever! They’re so eloquent and sweet in describing the film and working with writer/director Fran Kranz. Take a look and visually imagine what they are saying. They’re magical! For more of my "Mass" interview, click here. "Mass" from Bleecker Street is now showing nationwide.