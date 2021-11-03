NBCares Silver Linings Alzheimer’s Coachella Valley

[bc_video video_id="6280154416001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="Hkbio1usDM" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] November is Alzheimer’s awareness month. In recognition of this national campaign Alzheimer’s Coachella Valley is hosting an open house in the first week of November. Friday, November 5th, the facility will showcase available resources and important information about Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and other aging challenges. The event it from 5:30p – 7:30p at the Berger Foundation building at 42600 Cook Street in Palm Desert. More information can be found at cvalzheimers.org.