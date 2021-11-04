Drug Money and Narcotics Found and Seized During Search Warrant In Palm Desert

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a search warrant November 3 at a Palm Desert home. At the residence located at 74000 block of El Cortez Way, several suspected fentanyl pills as well as suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were found. Gang Task Force Officers seized $14,000 which they indicate was the result of narcotics sales. Palm Desert resident and convicted felon Jeramey Payne was arrested for possession of both Narcotics for Sales as well as Violating State Parole. Payne was then booked at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.