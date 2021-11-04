José María Yazpik and Co-Creator Carlo Bernard on Third and Final Season of “Narcos: Mexico”

[bc_video video_id="6280295991001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] José María Yazpik returns to his role of Amado Carrillo Fuentes for the third and final season of Netflix’s "Narcos: Mexico." It’s pretty much Amado-centric in this season and it’s a battle of wills between him and our idealist DEA Agent Walt Breslin played by Scoot McNairy. I spoke with Yazpik and co-creator and executive producer Carlo Bernard about the last season of "Narcos: Mexico" and what can they say to the faithful fans of the series. "Narcos: Mexico" arrives on Netflix on November 5th. For more "Narcos: Mexico" season 3 interviews, click here.