Palm Springs Man to Live-Stream Pride Parade Worldwide: PromoHomo.Tv

Nicholas Snow has made a name for himself in the online broadcast world by covering countless Palm Springs events. Snow calls himself a "multimedia entertainment activist" by sharing the stories from the LGBTQ+ community in Palm Springs, and will livestream the Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade Sunday morning. You can watch Snow's multi-camera livestream broadcast of the parade HERE.