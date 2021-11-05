Coachella Valley’s First Professional Sports Team Unveils Name, Logo

[bc_video video_id="6280712473001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] "Love the Firebirds, it’s what this valley stands for," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. The Coachella Valley’s first-ever professional sports team officially has a name, logo, and team color. The American Hockey League’s 32nd franchise revealed Friday morning that the new sports team will be called the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "We wanted that name to represent this community and we wanted it to be a name when we say firebirds that they know we’re talking about Coachella Valley," said Leiweke. The logo was unveiled by joint-owner Oak View Group near the construction site of the new arena north of Interstate-10 and Cook Street. The flaming red and orange bird design is reminiscent of the design for the Seattle Kraken’s logo, as the Firebirds will be the minor league affiliate for the NHL Krakens. "The firebirds logo takes its inspiration as a spiritual descendent of the Kraken," Steve Fraser, President of Coachella Valley Arena. "A creature born of myth and legend." A second logo, showcasing the iconic landscaping of the Coachella Valley, features a palm tree surrounded by a field of mountains. The nine fronds represent each of the nine cities that make up the Coachella Valley. "It’s not one city. It’s not just one area," said V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County District 4 Supervisor. "It’s the entire region of the Coachella Valley and we’re all gonna win. We’re all gonna gain." Stakeholders anticipate the new arena will be best for business in the valley, increasing tourism, job opportunities, and overall revenue. "That’s why this is so important to us. It’s gonna bring the revenue that are necessary so that everyone can win," said V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County District 4 Supervisor. "$300 million dollars in investment, 1,500 jobs and $11 million annually in tax revenue." And also be an epicenter of entertainment and extracurricular activities for the community. "It’s more about what it does for the community," said Hollywood film producer Jerry Bruckheimer. "It gives you another piece of entertainment- professional entertainment. It’s also great for the families. We’re going to develop leagues for young kids, there will be figure skating, all kinds of terrific things. " Bruckheimer is hopeful the arena will breed the next generation of hockey players right here in the valley. "The guys who grow up and play hockey are fantastic individuals, amazing athletes," said Bruckheimer. "We’ve got great athletes in the Coachella Valley. We gotta convert them to hockey." The arena is expected to open in the last quarter of 2022, but Coachella Valley Firebirds merchandise is already available for purchase today at cvfirebirds.com.