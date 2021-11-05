Eleanor Lambert, Diane Lane’s Daughter, Talks About “Time Now”

[bc_video video_id="6280514500001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] I had a great time talking to Eleanor Lambert fresh from appearing at a stage play in New York. The daughter of Diane Lane and Christopher Lambert is starring in a new psychological drama called "Time Now" from Spencer King. Lambert and I talked about "Time Now," being a daughter of famous parents, and her future projects. "Time Now" is now available on-demand. For more on my "Time Now" interview, click here.