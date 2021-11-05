NBCares Silver Linings: Priscilla Presley at Oscar’s in Palm Springs

[bc_video video_id="6280497736001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="Hkbio1usDM" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] An evening at Oscar’s gets interesting Thursday, November 11th. Actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley will grace the stage and have a meet and greet with fans. She plans to share moments of her life including being married to rock and roll heartthrob Elvis Presley, being a successful businesswoman and other intimate details of her journey through life. For more information visit OscarsPalmSprings.com.