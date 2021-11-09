“Narcos: Mexico” Season Three Cast Bids Farewell to Netflix Show

[bc_video video_id="6280515987001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] The third and final season of the popular Netflix series is now streaming and already, original cast members are missing the show. There’s Scoot McNairy (Walt Breslin) who says it’s bittersweet and Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Felix) reveals she will miss the series and crew. Even new cast members Luis Gerardo Méndez (Victor Tapia) and Luisa Rubino (Andrea Nunez) are feeling misty-eyed. I spoke to the cast one last time. For my complete "Narcos: Mexico" interviews, click here.