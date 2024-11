WATCH: Kelli Lozano as Ariel Performs ‘Part of Your World’ LIVE on the Morning Show

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/11/KELLI-PART-OF-YOUR-WORLD.mp4 For more information on ‘The Little Mermaid Jr’ and Desert Theatricals upcoming auditions and performances, visit their site HERE.