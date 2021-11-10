NBCares Martha’s Village and Kitchen Thanksgiving Day 5K

[bc_video video_id="6281343093001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] Martha’s Village and Kitchen is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day 5K virtually. This fundraising event allows donors to participate in the 5K walk anywhere and way they’d like over the entire Thanksgiving holiday. The money raised for this event allows MV&K to continue to offer programs and services to those in need throughout the year in the Coachella Valley. For more information about the 5K and the many services Martha’s Village and Kitchen offers visit MarthasVillage.org.