Jaden Michael Talks “Colin in Black and White” and Activism

[bc_video video_id="6281518707001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] I thoroughly enjoyed "Colin in Black and White" created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick. The series showcases Kaepernick from a young age (played by Jaden Michael) on his way to becoming a cultural icon. I spoke to Jaden Michael about his greatest discovery in portraying a young Kaepernick, his activism, and the "thug" hairstyle episode. "Colin in Black and White" is now out on Netflix. For more "Colin in Black and White" interview, click here.