Hiker In Palm Springs Rescued

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Emergency responders today worked to save a hiker who fell 20 to 30 feet in Palm Springs and suffered major injuries. The Palm Spring Fire Department alerted the public on Twitter about 2:30 p.m. Friday that a hiker had fallen in the Indian Canyons area of Palm Springs. A California Highway Patrol helicopter was called to the scene to assist the her. Authorities were investigating to determine how she fell.