Izaac Wang Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

[bc_video video_id="6282034885001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] It was a delight talking to Izaac Wang who has aged four years since wrapping up the shoot for "Clifford the Big Red Dog." He plays Owen Yu, Emily’s (Darby Camp) neighbor and best friend. I spoke with Izaac to talk about the movie, working on the set, and if he’s more of a cat or dog lover. "Clifford the Big Red Dog" is now out in theaters and Paramount+.