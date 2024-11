“Mayor Pete” Director Jesse Moss on Documenting Pete Buttigieg on Campaign Trail

[bc_video video_id="6282035283001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] Jesse Moss explains his interest in covering Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s run for presidency in 2020, the love story between Pete and Chasten, and why "Mayor Pete" matters. "Mayor Pete" streams on Amazon Prime November 12.