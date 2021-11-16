RECIPE: Inside the Rowan’s Four Saints with Executive Chef Ysaac Ramirez

document.createElement('video'); ROWAN FOUR SAINTS {"type":"video","tracklist":true,"tracknumbers":true,"images":true,"artists":true,"tracks":[{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/11\/ROWAN-FOUR-SAINTS.mp4","type":"video\/mp4","title":"ROWAN FOUR SAINTS","caption":"","description":"","meta":{"length_formatted":"2:30"},"dimensions":{"original":{"width":1920,"height":1080},"resized":{"width":640,"height":360}},"image":{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-includes\/images\/media\/video.svg","width":48,"height":64},"thumb":{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-includes\/images\/media\/video.svg","width":48,"height":64}}]} The Kimpton Rowan is celebrating its first four-year anniversary with a special Dinner under the Stars. Ahead of the reservation-only event, Executive Chef Ysaac Ramirez shows Sara Sanchez a simple autumn appetizer or small-plate. The persimmon carpaccio will be featured on the Rowan’s Dinner under the Stars prix fixe menu. Persimmon Carpaccio Yield: 4 servings 2 Fuyu Persimmons 2 oz Pistachios (Finely Chopped) 1 oz Furikake Salt as needed Buttermilk Mint Dressing 10g Mint 175g Buttermilk 275g Yogurt 5g Salt 31g Lime Juice Buttermilk Dressing 1. Place mint and buttermilk in blender and puree for about 1 and half minutes on medium/high 2. Strain buttermilk liquid through fine mesh strainer in to mixing bowl. 3. Add remaining buttermilk dressing ingredients to the same mixing bowl and stir until everything is incorporated and liquid is smooth Assembly 1. Thinly slice persimmons on a mandoline (or a knife will work if a mandoline is not available) 2. Place one layer of sliced persimmons on the base of the bowl and add a spoonful of the buttermilk dressing on top of that with a little sprinkle of salt 3. You will do the same process until you have three layers. 4. On the last layer you will finish with the chopped pistachios and furikake.