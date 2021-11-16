Tamarisk Fire Burning in Indio Makes Smoky Conditions Tuesday

The Coachella Valley wakes up to the smell of smoke Tuesday after a fire started Monday in Indio. It started near Avenue 42 and Clinton St., north of Interstate-10. It’s called the Varner Fire and it’s burning tamarisk trees. It’s not very large, only about 800 ft. in length, but burning in deep brush about 8 feet deep. Thankfully no buildings are involved. CAL FIRE says it’ll burn for a few days and they’ll continue monitoring it, although they don’t expect it’ll spread. The cause of the fire has not been released. #VarnerFIRE UPDATE: Mop up continues as firefighters work to strengthen containment lines. Drift smoke will be present in the fire area. @CityofIndio pic.twitter.com/1pt6Ghxh8s — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 16, 2021