Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the World of “tick…tick…BOOM!”

[bc_video video_id="6282477705001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] Lin-Manuel Miranda creates his ode to struggling artists in the new Netflix film "tick..tick..BOOM!" Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical of the same name, the film explores the failures that eventually led to the creation of "Rent." I spent some time with the supporting cast of the film including Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesús who play the muses of Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield). Shipp is the girlfriend Susan and de Jesús is the best friend Michael. Each influenced Larson’s work in their own capacity. I also spoke with Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry who play the back-up singers ala minstrels in the film. Hudgens is Karessa and Henry is Roger, Larson’s singers who gave his songs the heart. "tick…tick…BOOM!" streams on Netflix on November 19. For my complete "tick…tick…BOOM!" interviews, click here.