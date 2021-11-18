Andrew Garfield Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “tick…tick…BOOM!”

[bc_video video_id="6282646527001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] I love Andrew Garfield! Not only is he a fantastic actor, he’s also sweet and gives great interview answers. And he embodies Jonathan Larson, passion and all, in "tick..tick..BOOM!" I spent some time with the actor to talk about his interest in starring in the film, singing on screen for the first time, working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the passion of Jonathan Larson. "tick…tick…BOOM!" arrives on Netflix November 19. For my complete "tick…tick…BOOM!" interviews, click here.