Certified Farmers Market to Host ‘Farm to Table’ Dinner for a Great Cause

Certified Farmers Market of Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage is throwing a Farm to Table dinner December 11 and 12 in Palm Desert. There will be a delicious meal prepared by Chef Philippe's team at Si Bon with locally-sourced ingredients from vendors at Certified Farmers Market. Proceeds will go to First Tee of the Coachella Valley. Tickets are available HERE. As a reminder, Certified Farmers Market will not be open next Thursday and Friday because of Thanksgiving. Instead, they'll have a special Wednesday morning market at 8 a.m. in Indian Wells on the corner of Highway 111 and Cook. There will be lots of family fun and all the vendors shoppers have grown to love.