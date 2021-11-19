Spend Your Thanksgiving Holiday At The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway!

On Nov. 19, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate a special schedule during the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend from Thursday, November 25 through Sunday, November 28. The first tram up each day will be at 8:00 a.m., the last tram up will be at 8:00 p.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, Ride ’n’ Dine tickets—which include Tram admission and dinner at Pines Café (a cafeteria-style restaurant)—will be available for purchase beginning at 8:00 a.m. Dinner service begins at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. Combination tickets are $38 for adults and seniors, and $24.50 children (ages 3-10). The holiday menu includes a mixed greens salad; a choice of oven-roasted turkey, Beef Burgundy or vegetarian lasagna; a selection of side dishes; and old-fashioned carrot cake or pumpkin pie. Dinner roll along with a small fountain beverage, coffee or tea are included. Peaks Restaurant will serve the regular lunch menu from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 760-325-4537 or by visiting https://www.pstramway.com/dining/ . This Thanksgiving, take a ride on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, stroll the majestic forests of Mt. San Jacinto State Park, and then dine while enjoying the most spectacular views in the entire Coachella Valley. About Palm Springs Aerial Tramway The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the world’s largest rotating tram car. Opened in 1963, the Tram’s 80-passenger cars travel along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon from the Valley Station (elevation 2,643 ft.) to the Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 ft.) in approximately 10 minutes. For more information, please call 888-515-TRAM or 760-325-1391, or visit www.pstramway.com. Also, download the Tramway’s free mobile tour in the App Store or Google Play ____________________________________________________________________ NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information, high-resolution images or HD B-roll, please contact Greg Purdy at (760) 969-4356, email gpurdy@pstramway.com or visit www.pstramway.com/media.