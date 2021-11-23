Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks About “tick…tick…BOOM!” and the Brilliance of Jonathan Larson

[bc_video video_id="6282787794001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] Lin-Manuel Miranda creates his ode to struggling artists in the new Netflix film "tick..tick..BOOM!" Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical of the same name, the film explores the failures that eventually led to the creation of "Rent." I spoke with Miranda about his passion for making "tick…tick…BOOM!," his creative ally spirit in Jonathan Larson, how "Rent" inspired "In the Heights," working with Andrew Garfield, and how he prepared to mount the stage to screen adaptation. "tick…tick…BOOM!" is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete "tick…tick…BOOM!" interviews, click here.