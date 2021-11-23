The Annual National Dog Show is Back this Thanksgiving for its 20th Year

[bc_video video_id="6283433875001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] The 20th Annual National Dog Show is back this Thanksgiving with a live audience and a new AKC-recognized breed! Host John O’Hurley and expert analyst David Frei sit down with the Morning Show to discuss Thursday’s broadcast. Catch the 20th National Dog Show on NBC Palm Springs on Thanksgiving day at 12 p.m.