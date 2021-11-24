Inside Thanksgiving Family Drama “The Humans”

[bc_video video_id="6283592664001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] "The Humans" is a study on the complexities of well, us, humans! And it was so eloquently and powerfully presented by writer/director Stephen Karam. Follow the Blakes as they navigate through Thanksgiving amidst family tension and drama. I spoke with the patriarch of the family Erik played by Richard Jenkins and mom Deirdre (the great Jayne Houdyshell), and Karam as well. "The Humans" is now available to stream on Showtime and see in theaters. To see my complete "The Humans" interview, click here.